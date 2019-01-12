LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen sometime in October.

Marisa D. Ramos, 40, was reported missing by her sister, who lives in Jacksonville. Ramos has a physical disability but is of sound mind, according to her sister.

Police said Ramos' last known address was at Windsong building 14 apartment 10 in Lake City.

Ramos is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

If you have any information about Ramos' whereabouts, call the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 or call 911.