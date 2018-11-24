UPDATE: The 55-year-old man, David Johnson, who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend at a Walmart in Ocala Saturday is not expected to survive after shooting himself right after.

After surrounding his house with SWAT, police found Johnson inside with a gunshot wound.

He has been trying to recover in a nearby hospital but is not expected to survive.

_________________________

UPDATE: Police say the 55-year-old male suspect is in custody. He is being transported to the hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

__________________________

A domestic argument in the Garden Center of an Ocala Walmart ended in a woman being shot to death.

The Ocala Police Department said the incident began as a domestic argument between a man and woman in the Garden Center of the Walmart on E. Silver Springs Blvd.

Once the two got in the store, the woman reportedly screamed for help and Walmart personnel called 911 and attempted to intervene.

The man shot the woman and fled the scene before authorities could arrest him. The woman was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect has been identified and they will release his photo as soon as possible.

© 2018 WTLV