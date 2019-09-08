AMERICUS, Ga. — Police say a Georgia woman has been charged with a misdemeanor after she lied in a viral Facebook Live rant about being HIV-positive and intentionally infecting others.

Americus police said in a news release Friday that a recent blood test showed Brandi Yakeima Lasiter did not have HIV. She was charged with a misdemeanor count of making harassing communications.

Americus police began investigating after receiving links last week to the video that showed Lasiter naming men she claimed to have infected, along with their wives and girlfriends.

In the original video, a copy of which had hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube, Lasiter named several men and some of their partners, telling them she’d given them HIV.

“Motherf****** play with me, I told ya, I’m a evil motherf*****,” Lasiter says in the video. “I’m evil as hell. I get real nasty and evil. Yeah.”

In the roughly one-minute video, Lasiter brags about revenge and wanting to watch the men suffer.

"I always get the last laugh," she said. "I'm going to watch y'all die."

The original Facebook video has since been taken down, but it lives on in videos that were copied on YouTube.

One of the men named in the video filed a complaint of “harassing communications” against Lasiter.

Under Georgia law, it is illegal to knowingly attempt to transmit HIV.

She later told detectives she lied about being HIV-positive because she was angry at the people named in her video.

It was not immediately known if Lasiter had an attorney. Misdemeanors in Georgia are punishable by up to a year in jail.

