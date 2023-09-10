Georgia women share story after escaping Israel by catching one of last flights to Atlanta

Delta has since announced flights to and from Israel will be suspended for the rest of October.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Two women recently shared their frightening experience of being on one of the last Delta flights departing from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Atlanta this past weekend.

Their journey took an unexpected turn as they learned about the escalating violence in Israel only after landing safely in Atlanta.

Krista Smith and Pastor Sylvia Laughlin, familiar with traveling to Israel, embarked on what seemed to be a routine trip. However, as they departed Tel Aviv on Oct. 7, they were oblivious to the gravity of the unfolding violence.

News of attacks reached them briefly on their way to the airport, but they remained unaware of the severity until after check-in.

"We had no idea whatsoever that by the seventh, everything would change," Laughlin recalled.

They proceeded to the airport, and during the check-in process, they discovered that missiles had struck Tel Aviv earlier that morning. Panic set in when an alarm blared, and people began to run. Smith described the chaotic scene, stating, "we don't know what's happening in the airport."

After a brief shelter in a secure room at the airport, they learned the alarming truth about the situation.

"When we got onto the plane, the pastor beside me told me, 'Israel's at war,'" Smith recounted.

The news of the ongoing conflict became even more somber as they landed in Atlanta. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had made a grave announcement after rockets ravaged the area, resulting in hundreds of casualties and countless injuries.

On board the flight, they were mostly cut off from news updates, adding to their uncertainty.

"When we landed in Atlanta and we finally had cell service again, my family and friends were stressed out and upset," Laughlin recounted.

Now back at home, both women anxiously wait, troubled for a dear friend who has been called to fight on the front lines.

"He had shared that photograph of saying goodbye to his children. It's truly just devastating for us," Laughlin said, sharing a heartfelt moment.

Their hearts and prayers are directed toward an end to the chaos they narrowly escaped. Smith has safely returned to South Carolina, while Laughlin is awaiting the next available flight to her hometown of Orlando, Florida.