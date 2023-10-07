'Deeply saddened and alarmed' | Georgia leaders respond to outbreak of violence in Israel after Hamas attack

Underscoring the gravity of the latest clash between the militant group and Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "We are at war" in an address.

ATLANTA — Georgia leaders and political figures joined the world in reacting Saturday morning to a new outbreak of violence in Israel, with a sweeping surprise attack by Hamas ushering in one of the most serious situations in the area in decades.

Underscoring the gravity of the latest clash between the militant group and Israel, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "We are at war" in an address to the country.

Several hours after the invasion began, Hamas militants were still fighting gunbattles inside several Israeli communities in a surprising show of strength that shook the country. Israel’s national rescue service said at least 40 people have been killed and hundreds wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years.

At least 561 wounded people were being treated in Israeli hospitals, including at least 77 who were in critical condition, according to an Associated Press count based on public statements and calls to hospitals. According to reporting by The New York Times, 198 Palestinians have been killed and another 1,610 have been wounded as Israel retaliated with airstrikes on Gaza.

Here in Georgia, leaders from both sides of the political aisle reacted to the news.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp wrote on X, quoting a post by Netanyahu: "This is an egregious act of war upon one of our nation’s greatest allies. The federal government must be swift and unequivocal: America stands with Israel and her people!"

This is an egregious act of war upon one of our nation’s greatest allies. The federal government must be swift and unequivocal: America stands with Israel and her people! https://t.co/4cmOlcga3m — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) October 7, 2023

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock wrote he was "deeply saddened and alarmed by this morning’s news out of Israel."

"We must condemn terrorism in all its forms. Praying for the victims of this disturbing violence and that peace may prevail," Sen. Warnock posted.

I’m deeply saddened and alarmed by this morning’s news out of Israel.



We must condemn terrorism in all its forms. Praying for the victims of this disturbing violence and that peace may prevail. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) October 7, 2023

Both Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath and several Republican lawmakers - including Reps. Buddy Carter and Andrew Clyde, as well as Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper - expressed solidarity with Israel.

I strongly condemn the unprovoked terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel, who has every right to defend herself from the violence being perpetrated against her.



We mourn the lives violently cut short today. As we stand with Israel and its citizens, may we pray for peace. — Rep. Lucy McBath (@RepLucyMcBath) October 7, 2023

Our greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel, is under attack by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists.



I strongly condemn these horrific, senseless, and unprovoked acts of terror against innocent Israelis.



America stands with Israel. — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) October 7, 2023

The United States must stand with Israel! https://t.co/f7B6EC7JAs — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) October 7, 2023

Praying for the people of Israel amid these horrific Hamas terrorist attacks.



We must send a clear unequivocal message in our response that we stand firmly with our nation’s number one ally 🇮🇱🇺🇸 — Tyler Harper (@TylerHarperGA) October 7, 2023