'You can get through it': Dublin horse ranch provides therapy for veterans recovering from trauma

The ranch started up in 2020 and says they've already helped dozens of veterans.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin ranch is offering equine therapy for veterans and their families recovering from trauma.

It's called Warriors Wellness and Recovery Ranch.

Jose Moran and Shawn Wilding both served in Iraq, and spent more than 20 years in the army.

"You go through some hard times, what we like to call that 'black hole.' To have somebody or have a place to come out with your fellow veterans, it means the world, and to be able to give that back to other veterans or to be there for them, it gives you a full heart," said Moran.

"If I can get through it. You can get through it. People think they are too raw they don't want to talk about things. Out here, with some of this, you don't have to talk," said Wilding.

They're both being treated for traumatic brain injury and Moran also suffers from PTSD.

"Horses are so intuitive, they can pick up on what you are feeling and somehow or another radiate this calmness that is unexplainable," said Moran.

Wilding said equine therapy takes away the intensity of PTSD and opens the door to talk.

"We don't aim to make them forget the trauma. We don't have that capability no therapist does. But what we do hope is that we can make it less intense so that it's not holding them captive," Marla Roche, Founder of Warriors Ranch, said. "You come out here on your own accord and your therapy begins as soon as you step on the ranch."