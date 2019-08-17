Removing something from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is not allowed, even the tiniest of rocks.

And for one young visitor to the park, that realization made her take action.

According to a post on the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Facebook Page, the young lady sent a special package, noting her mistake and returning what she had taken along with a donation.

"Dear Park Ranger," the note read, "Deep Creek was awsome! I especialy liked Tom branch falls. I loved it so much, I wanted to have a soiveneir to come home with me, so I took a rock. I'm sorry, and I want to return it. Also, here's a donation! From, Karina."

On the back of her letter, Karina drew a picture of her trip.

Rangers responded with this post on Facebook:

