MACON, Ga. — The numbers are big –- overwhelming in fact -– and they multiply every day. More cases, more people hospitalized, more people dying from something that was unheard of a year ago.

COVID-19 is no longer an unknown. It is very real and if affects us all, and it's OK to admit we're a little bit scared.

But here's an idea –- perhaps the best way to combat something this big is to start small -- really small.

You could start with a smile for the person bagging your groceries, a kind word for a frightened neighbor next door who's not sure what shelter-in-place really means, or a thumbs-up for the delivery person dropping off a much-anticipated package.

We're already seeing some of you pitching in and helping out. You're sewing masks, delivering food, making crosses, organizing drive-thru parades to stay in touch with students, and reaching out to elderly friends through phone calls or FaceTime.

They're small gestures that are producing big results in terms of fears quelled, anxiety reduced, and hope restored.

And speaking of small, 6 feet -- it's not a lot, but it is huge when it comes to reducing the spread of the virus.

Now, one thing that won't be small -– the celebration when all of this is over.

