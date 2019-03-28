ATLANTA — US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is facing criticism online and on Capitol Hill after proposing to completely cut federal funding for the Special Olympics.

The plan, largely denounced by Democrats, would eliminate about $17.6 million in funds from the program. It's part of a larger proposal to cut $7 billion for 29 education programs, including $2 billion for the Pell Grants.

For many, it's a conversation about money. But money merely shows what we recognize as worthy ... or not as much.

That's what I'm hearing from parents of Special Olympians.

Ryland is 16.

Since he can remember, he felt like he doesn't fit. He loves sports but there aren't teams for him at school. For him, Special Olympics is a place his differences aren't only welcomed - they are celebrated. He belongs. He's learned self confidence and social skills there.

So, being taken off the list for federal funding is another take-away for families who feel like there is so little out there for them.

Ryland's mom Michelle Tagaris wrote me, "His life is important too. Just because he has disabilities, he is no different then anyone else."

I have four children who can be part of school teams or rec leagues. Families of special-needs kids are constantly fighting to find programs and support. There already aren't nearly enough - and they all need money.

"In the end, budgets are about priorities," Secretary Devos said.

For Ryland, and other kids like him, that's the problem.

Something to consider.