It’s time for ‘My 2 Cents.’

I had a teacher in high school who had a poster on our classroom wall that said, “because nice matters.”

It’s a great way of thinking – and a good reminder.

To me it means, everything you do in life doesn’t warrant reciprocity. It doesn’t have to be mutual - I scratch your back, you scratch mine. Sometimes, you do what you do because it’s just the right thing to do. You do it because it matters.

Niceness is often thrown by the wayside – especially in today’s society where we can easily fall into an every man for himself mentality. Instead of asking what can I do for someone, it’s what can they do for me?

Being nice doesn’t take anymore energy. It doesn’t mean you have to give up something. You don’t lose anything. So why isn’t it always our first instinct?

I think especially in stressful moments, perhaps like the one we’re in now, we think we don’t have the time or energy to be nice, especially if we aren’t getting anything out of it.

If the store is out of toilet paper, why do I need to be nice to the person who tells me they aren’t getting another shipment this week?

If someone is rude to me on Facebook, why is it my responsibility to be nice to them?

When I personally start to slip into that mindset, I’m reminded of that poster on Ms. Ridolfi’s wall… when I think why should I be nice? I remember, because nice matters.