A weed is just a weed, of course, unless the weed is the infamous marijuana.

Pardon the abbreviated takeoff on the introduction of a once-popular weekly television program called "Mr. Ed." The program featured a horse that talked and gave helpful advice to its befuddled owner, architect Wilbur Post.

“A horse is a horse, of course, of course, and no one can talk to a horse of course. That is, of course, unless the horse is the famous Mr. Ed.”

Macon-Bibb County commissioners Al Tillman and Virgil Watkins could produce a middle Georgia version of the "Mr. Ed" jingle as they stumble through the bureaucratic maze and governmental potholes endangering their efforts decriminalize marijuana here.

Contrary to the objections of some anti-marijuana crusaders, Tillman and Watkins aren’t proposing legalizing recreational marijuana use. They want to make possession of less than ounce of marijuana a minor violation, punishable by a $75 fine and loss of the wicked weed. The people caught with the stuff wouldn’t have a criminal record because of it.

In terms of criminal activity, it would be similar to being caught driving 80-miles-an-hour in a 70 speed zone, pay the fine and keep speeding.

Some naysayers - and their numbers will grow in middle Georgia’s Bible Belt - are already complaining that decriminalization of an ounce of marijuana is the first step toward legalizing recreational marijuana use, which in turn will lead to legalizing crack cocaine and other additive substances.

In a prepared statement, however, Tillman wrote, “As the sponsor, I feel we need to do something to help our youth who have made small mistakes, and it’s widely recognized that putting harsh penalties on these small amounts of pot can have a lifetime of negative effects. We should be helping people find a better path, not punishing them for their entire life.”

Earlier this week, Tillman withdrew his marijuana proposal to make some minor changes. He plans to reintroduce it, possibly as early as next week.

Before doing that, however, Tillman would be wise to remember that a weed is a weed, of course, unless the weed is marijuana. Voters, non-voters and habitual complainers throughout Macon-Bibb County will make their thoughts known on what happens when people use marijuana. Church goers, including those who smoke joints on the sly, will oppose the proposal.

Some will show up at the commission meeting to relay their feelings to the commissioners in person. That’ll be in addition to the dozens of phone calls that would’ve already been made to their commissioners.

Tillman would also be wise to poll his fellow commissioners to gauge their feelings on whether they’ll cast their votes in a public meeting to decriminalize pot in Macon-Bibb. Would it go from an ounce today to a pound next month?

By the time the vote comes around, the elected officials will know a marijuana weed, of course, is not the kind of weed that grows in their own backyards.