A recent article in an Atlanta publication brought to mind a racist stunt that fueled the smoldering political atmosphere in Macon 45 years ago.

J.B. Stoner Jr. was an avowed segregationist who founded the National States Rights Party. He also published the party’s newsletter called The Thunderbolt. In 1974, Stoner ran for lieutenant governor. His candidacy brought him to Macon where his presence and candidacy triggered a federal lawsuit that inflamed the racial tensions of the time.

Stoner dished out his racist ramblings from his office at 591 Cherokee Street in Marietta. Although Stoner died in 2005, his old Cherokee Street digs still stand and recently got a new tenant, the Cobb County Democratic Party. Like other Democrats around the nation, their Cobb County brethren push equality and oppose racism.

The Democrats weren’t aware that one of the state’s most notorious racist once occupied the same space when they rented the Cherokee Street office. But an Atlanta journalist knew it and, after discussing it with the new tenants, disclosed it in the recent article.

While Stoner sought the lieutenant governor’s office in 1974, then Macon Mayor Ronnie Thompson became the Republican nominee for governor. Thompson was known for ordering police to shoot-to-kill armed robbers and for firing a machine gun into an apartment complex occupied by suspected criminals. Many blacks opposed those two measures and some said they were racially motivated.

Thompson didn’t consider himself a racist, preferring to be called a law and order advocate. He also concocted a scheme that he believed would help him become the first Republican governor since reconstruction.

He qualified as a gubernatorial candidate in both the Democratic and Republican primaries., something that hadn’t been done before and hasn’t been done since because state law now prohibits it. Thompson believed he'd win the GOP nomination, which he did. He also believed he’d gain a large number of Democratic friends in that party’s primary. Thompson thought his new Democratic friends, coupled with his existing Republican support, would come together in the general election and put him in the governor’s office.

Meanwhile, Stoner brought his campaign to Macon. Stoner purchased the entire outside of a Macon Transit Company bus and had it painted it with his National States Rights propaganda. Thompson was furious. He didn’t want anything happening in his own backyard that would dampen his chances in his gubernatorial campaigns. He ordered the Stoner ads removed from the city-owned bus.

Stoner was an attorney. His legal resume showed that he represented James Earl Ray, the man convicted of murdering Martin Luther King Jr. Stoner represented himself, however, in the lawsuit he filed in federal court. Stoner demanded that his political ads remain on the transit bus, especially since businesses and other candidates were allowed to advertise on transit buses.

Stoner won the lawsuit.

With the bus victory in his pocket, Stoner unleashed a barrage of attacks against Thompson, including urging blacks to vote for Thompson in his gubernatorial race. Thompson lost the election to Democrat George Busbee. Stoner lost his race to Democrat Lester Maddox.

On December 13, 1962, a bomb exploded at the Bethel Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala. No one was killed or injured in the blast. Although a suspect from the beginning, Stoner wasn’t indicted on the bombing charge until 1977. He was convicted in 1980 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. He served three and a half years before being paroled for good behavior.

Through it all, Stoner never tired of insulting blacks, always using the n-word to describe them. In one of his final public comments, Stoner said, “A person isn’t supposed to apologize for being right.”

Fourteen years after his death, the office where Stoner honed his racist rhetoric is occupied by a political group that promotes equality, justice and peace.