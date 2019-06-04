I don’t know for sure how Joe Biden’s recent touchy-feely yesteryear female problems prompted my thoughts about high school pranks. It could’ve been Biden’s explanation that he never did anything to offend or hurt anyone.

That’s the excuse mischievous students at Commerce High School used when they were either caught pulling pranks or were the prime suspects in what school administrators called destructive conduct that could poison the learning atmosphere at CHS.

Off to principal Wild Bill’s office suspects would go. Wild Bill preferred being called Mr. Clawson, not his real name, but when admonishing wayward student, he’d put his hands on his hips like western movie stars do moments before pulling their six shooters and gunning down outlaws.

Wild Bill didn’t shoot the scholarly culprits, but he didn’t hesitate in whipping out his wooden paddle - one with a hole in the middle - and swatting the offender’s lower backside with it.

Making spit balls and throwing them at other students was an offense that would land a male student in Wild Bill’s office and a date with the wooden paddle. Female students didn’t get the paddle. They had to write “I won’t make or throw spitballs at school” 100 times. A second offense would result in a girl having to dust erasers after school and write the won’t make or throw thing 150 times.

Second-time male offenders would find the extra paddle swats made it more difficult to sit at the wooden desks as they wrote the I won’t make or throw things 100 times.

Some male students once discussed the idea of having a panty raid during the girl’s gym class. But the notion faded quickly when Wild Bill got wind of it. He spread the word that in addition to increased and more stringent paddle licks, boys would be required to wear the panties they took during the raid on top of their jeans for a week.

A favorite prank among the pranksters was putting thumb tacks in the seats of fellow students. In some cases, a tack or tacks would be put in a teacher’s chair, especially when Wild Bill was subbing for a teacher. Three tacks were put in the chair on a day Wild Bill was filling in for an English teacher. But Wild Bill didn’t show up. The sweet lady who maintained the school library did.

Not a single person wanted her to sit on the tacks. So a student who’d perfected the art of throwing spit balls tossed a pencil across the room to distract the librarian. When she looked in that direction, a swift-footed prankster retrieved the tacks.

A few CHS students lived on farms. Their families grew everything from string beans and squash to chickens and pigs. A student who helped her family raise pigs wasn’t opposed to pulling an occasional prank. She proposed bring a pig to school and turning it loose in the lunchroom. All her prankster pals agreed that would be a great stunt to pull and encouraged her to do it.

Plans were made to sneak a pig into the lunchroom. An alternative plan was made to leak word that it was going to happen on a certain day. Wild Bill learned of the pig-plant plan, and he made sure that every student knew he would dish out painful and harsh punishment if anyone, male or female, got caught dropping a live pig in the lunchroom.

With pig planting the hottest subject in school, the pranksters leaked word that a pig would be in the lunchroom on a certain Wednesday. Wild Bill and his staff spent a couple of hours trying find a live pig before realizing that the pig in the lunch room that day was the pork being served for lunch. While Wild Bill wasn’t happy with the prank, he became openly hostile when students walked down the halls going, “oink, oink.”

On the last day of school that year, the farm girl slipped a live pig in the lunchroom. Wild Bill and his staff swung into action again. This time, their most difficult problem was cornering the pig and cleaning up the droppings the animal left while trying to evade capture. Oink, oinks could be heard throughout the building for the rest of the day and the first few days of the next school year.

Despite valiant efforts to do so, Wild Bill never learned the pig planter’s identity. But Virginia was short and thin. She needed prankster help to sneak the pig off her father’s farm and deposit it in the lunchroom.

Like Biden’s response to accusations that he inappropriately kissed the top of women’s heads and touched their shoulders without their permission, the CHS pranksters still insist that they joked and teased, never intending to offend or hurt anyone.