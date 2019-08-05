It’s enough to jolt Macon conservatives from having hissy fits to temper tantrums.

Within days of each other - right here in the heart of the mid-state’s Bible belt – elected officials put forth a couple of contentious propositions that’ll shake the community norms.

RELATED: Marijuana decriminalization sponsor hopeful bill will pass in Macon-Bibb commission

Those propositions: decriminalizing marijuana and selling booze in theaters. The effort to ban alcohol sales in Macon theaters failed when Mayor Robert Reichert broke a four-four tie with his vote against the ban. Theater operators may now ask for license to sell beer and wine.

The community divisiveness on the issue manifest itself again with the mayor having to break the commission deadlock. Reasons for rejecting the sales ban varied, but they included a comment that people become obnoxious when drinking. Is that what’s happening when the commissioners become argumentative and pouty over issues?

Commissioner Valerie Wynn supported the ban because she wants “one little sacred place besides church where we don’t go and drink.”

One of the hot topics was all the commissioners could handle at that meeting.

Commissioner Al Tillman postponed consideration on a proposed ordinance that would decriminalize possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. Tillman, along with Commissioner Virgil Watkins, introduced the ordinance which would also establish a $75 fine and eliminate jail time for misdemeanor marijuana possession. The existing law allows fines up to $1,000 and a year in jail.

Since Tillman and Watkins proposed the idea, opponents have been working continuously to defeat it. Reasons for the objections range from it would be the first step toward legalizing recreational marijuana use to it would fly in the face of religious beliefs.

Tillman originally planned to bring the marijuana proposal up for vote this week. However, as a politician might say, he wrestled with his conscience and concluded the public needs more time to consider it. Translated that means he tallied the number of supporters and determined they were outnumbered.

But he’s not finished. Tillman plans to hold a public hearing on the issue next week.

If it goes as Tillman expects, those favoring weed decriminalization will dwarf the number of opponents. That would give Tillman more leverage in his efforts to persuade naysaying commissioners that they should support the wishes of the majority.

While Tillman goes about drumming up support, the opponents won’t be sitting around playing checkers. They’ll busy themselves drumming up opposition. If both sides succeed in building their numbers, there should be a huge crowd at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center Tuesday when the hearing begins at 5 p.m. The center is located at 700 Poplar Street.

RELATED: Bibb County commissioners hold town hall on marijuana decriminalization

Regardless of the outcome, local pot usage probably won’t be impacted.