13WMAZ Sports reporters try out for Macon Bacon

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Bacon held open tryouts for their August team. The Bacon will play a nine-game series Breakfast Bowl series with the Savannah Bananas beginning August 12.
Both Breakfast Bowl teams will be comprised of players from open tryouts as most collegiate players return to their schools for fall ball.
The Macon Bacon made it a point that they wanted local players from the community representing their team.
"It was important to us because we represent this community, we wanted them to represent our team. That other team we're playing. those stinking bananas, they have guys from all over the country, but we wanted to go local for that reason," said Macon Bacon president Brandon Raphael. "It means a lot to us, but it means a lot to them to get that opportunity to get another shot and be seen in front of scouts and our fans."
The Bacon's two-day tryout drew about 75 players. They will announce the team soon.