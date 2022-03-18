2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 returns this weekend

The Atlanta Motor Speedway will finally debut its newly reconfigured track during this weekend's events.

HAMPTON, Ga. — Some stormy conditions which arrived in the peach state on Friday have gotten in the way of one of the final chances at tuning up for a weekend full of racing in Atlanta.

Three originally scheduled practices ahead of a big weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway were canceled due to inclement weather, though this weekend’s planned events will go on as scheduled.

A NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series Nalley Cars 250 will both serve as appetizers to Sunday afternoon’s running of the 2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

The full weekend schedule is as listed:

Saturday 3/19: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (2:30 p.m.)

Saturday 3/19: NASCAR Xfinity Series Nalley Cars 250 (5:00 p.m.)

Sunday 3/20: NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3:00 p.m.)

Sunday's race will be one that features a new core of top racers – all racing together on a new-look track. The AMS will finally have the chance to debut a new racing surface this weekend for the first time in nearly 25 years, and as 13WMAZ Sports shared earlier this year, banking in the corners of the course have been increased from 24 to 28 degrees.

It’s something that Dawsonville, Georgia native Chase Elliott can't wait to be a part of come Sunday afternoon.



“I’ve told a lot of people I'm excited about it. I actually am,” Elliott said. “I think the track was fun for our drivers, it ran its course, and it was time to do something different. So I’m all for it. I think it's an opportunity for a new era and I'm excited to be a part of it.”



As for what to expect this weekend, well, that's a mystery for everyone. A record 10 straight NASCAR Cup Series races have now been won by a driver under the age of 30, and two races already this year have been taken by a first-time winner. That continued last week with Chase Briscoe winning at Phoenix in a 1-2-3 finish of drivers who all had never won before.