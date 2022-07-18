2022 MLB Draft: Here's where these Georgia standouts are going

This year's draft was extra special for all of the local talent across metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA — It was a big night in Major League Baseball as the next generation of stars heard their name called Sunday. This year's draft was extra special for all of the local talent across metro Atlanta.

Druw Jones, from Wesleyan School in Peachtree Corners, son of Braves legend and five-time All-Star Andruw Jones, was picked 2nd overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit .570 with 13 home runs, 39 RBIs, 72 runs, 33 walks (9 strikeouts) and 32 stolen bases in 2022, according to a release.

The Pittsburgh Pirates picked shortshop Termarr Johnson, from Mays High School in Atlanta, 4th overall. He hit .417 with eight doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 23 stolen bases as a junior in 2021, a release stated.

“We are thrilled to select Termarr with the No. 4 overall selection,” Ben Cherington said, Pirates General Manager. “We held true to our board and selected who we believe was the best available talent. Termarr has the potential to be a middle-of-the-order impact bat at a premium position. He possesses excellent athleticism and equally as good bat-to-ball skills, giving him the potential to join other players to make a significant, everyday impact on future winning Pirates teams.”

Additionally, the New York Mets took Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada with the 11th overall pick.

"Parada started all 60 of Georgia Tech’s games in 2022, playing an impressive 55 of them behind the dish, where he posted a .992 fielding percentage and threw out 12 would-be base thieves," a release said.

The San Diego Padres selected right-handed pitcher Dylan Lesko, from Buford High School. He was the 15th overall pick. In 2021, Lesko led Buford High to a 32-2 record and held opposing hitters to a .126 batting average and a 0.68 WHIP, "while contributing offensively by posting a .417 batting average, 25 RBI and an OPS of 1.054," according to a release.

The Atlanta Braves selected right-handed pitcher Owen Murphy, of Riverside Brookfield High School, Illinois, as the 20th overall pick.

"Murphy, 18, posted a 9-0 record with a 0.12 ERA during his senior season, allowing just 10 hits and four walks in 58.1 innings, striking out 137 batters and pitching four no-hitters. He led Riverside-Brookfield to a 30-6 record and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Illinois," a release said.