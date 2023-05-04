2023 Masters TV schedule for third and fourth round on Sunday

The third round will resume at 8:30 a.m. on CBS.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Augusta National announced on Saturday that the rest of the third round will be played on Sunday morning before the final round begins in the afternoon.

Play was suspended on Saturday due to heavy rains in the area. Brooks Koepka is atop the leaderboard with a four-stroke lead over Jon Rahm.

No golfer was able to complete their third round on Moving Day at The Masters. Six golfers did manage to get through the first 13 holes when play stopped for the day.

Weather has been the major story over the last few days after play was suspended twice on Friday including one delay for multiple downed trees near the 17th tee box.

Augusta National sent players off on Saturday morning off both the first and 10th tees in threesomes to get in as much golf as possible before the rain forced a suspension of play.

When will coverage resume?

Third-Round Schedule:

The third round will resume at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and will be aired on CBS until the conclusion of the round.

Final Round Schedule:

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. with streaming of featured groups, Amen Corner and more at Masters.com.

The CBS broadcast will start at 2 p.m. and go until 7 p.m.

Current Top 10: