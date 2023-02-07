Over 1,000 kids registered in Microsoft Peachtree Jr. Race

Kids as young as two all the way up to 14 competed on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Kids gathered at Piedmont Park and laced up their tennis shoes to compete in the Microsoft Peachtree Jr. Race on Sunday.

Over 1,000 kids signed up for the race, officials said. The race consisted of the mile race, which crosses the same finish line as the AJC Peachtree Road Race. Young runners also ran in the shorter dash.

Children as young as two all the way up to 14 crossed the finish line on Sunday ahead of the Peachtree Road Race.

Bill Zeressen was excited to see his 5-year-old son run.

He started running the Peachtree race back in 1979. After retirement, the race has become a family tradition.

“He did the fun run, the 50-yard dash. I’m a late bloomer, so I get to spend my retirement watching my son become a runner or a golfer or whatever he wants to be," said Zeressen.

The 60-year-old cheered on his son with pride as he watched him.

Less participants ran in Sunday's race than before the COVID pandemic. Organizers believe scorching temperatures might have stunted the numbers.

“I think the hot humid weather might keep the numbers down just a little bit and then going into the Peachtree, our big race. We’re at 50,000 this year," said Rich Kaneh.

Dilshad Aly and her husband brought their daughter, Lila, out to participate in the dash on Sunday.

Aly said they’ve been training with Lila to get her ready.

“We’ve been practicing with her all week to see how she can run. We actually enjoyed all the activities it was so well organized. A big thanks to the volunteers for all their hard work," said Aly.

The Peachtree Race will take to the streets on Tuesday, July 4th, for the 54th running of the world's largest 10K.