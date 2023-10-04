Atlanta will host the opening race of 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs | Full schedule

The speedway will kick off the playoffs with the Quaker State 400 on Sunday, Sept. 8. 2024, in Atlanta at 3 p.m. ET.

HAMPTON, Ga. — NASCAR announced its schedule for the 2024 Cup Series on Wednesday-- with some exciting news for the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Atlanta will host the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs for the first time, a release from the speedway stated.

The speedway will kick off the playoffs with the Quaker State 400 on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta at 3 p.m. ET.

Atlanta will also host a spring weekend on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, and Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. On that Saturday, Atlanta's doubleheader will return at 2 p.m. with the Fr8 208 at 2 p.m. ET and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at 5 p.m. ET. That Sunday will be headlined by Ambetter Health at 3 p.m. ET.

Additionally, the speedway announced its Xfinity Series will return on the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at 3 p.m. Tickets for both race weekends are on sale now, the speedway added.

“No track in NASCAR has more momentum than Atlanta Motor Speedway, with more people experiencing the new-look AMS and incredible racing each year,” AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said. “Things just got even more exciting for our races in 2024, with AMS playing a key role in crowning next year’s NASCAR Cup Series champion!”

See below for the full Cup Series schedule:

Sunday, February 4 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)

Thursday, February 15 Duel at Daytona

Sunday, February 18 DAYTONA 500

Sunday, February 25 Atlanta Motor Speedway

Sunday, March 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, March 10 Phoenix Raceway

Sunday, March 17 Bristol Motor Speedway

Sunday, March 24 COTA

Sunday, March 31 Richmond Raceway

Sunday, April 7 Martinsville Speedway

Sunday, April 14 Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday, April 21 Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday, April 28 Dover Motor Speedway

Sunday, May 5 Kansas Speedway

Sunday, May 12 Darlington Raceway

Sunday, May 19 All-Star Race (N. Wilkesboro)

Sunday, May 26 Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sunday, June 2 World Wide Technology Raceway

Sunday, June 9 Sonoma Raceway

Sunday, June 16 Iowa Speedway

Sunday, June 23 New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Sunday, June 30 Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday, July 7 Chicago Street Race

Sunday, July 14 Pocono Raceway

Sunday, July 21 Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sunday, August 11 Richmond Raceway

Sunday, August 18 Michigan International Speedway

Saturday, August 24 Daytona International Speedway

Sunday, September 1 Darlington Raceway

Sunday, September 8 Atlanta Motor Speedway

Sunday, September 15 Watkins Glen International

Saturday, September 21 Bristol Motor Speedway

Sunday, September 29 Kansas Speedway

Sunday, October 6 Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday, October 13 Charlotte Roval

Sunday, October 20 Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, October 27 Homestead-Miami Speedway

Sunday, November 3 Martinsville Speedway

Sunday, November 10 Phoenix Raceway