Atlanta will host the opening race of 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs | Full schedule

HAMPTON, Ga. — NASCAR announced its schedule for the 2024 Cup Series on Wednesday-- with some exciting news for the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Atlanta will host the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs for the first time, a release from the speedway stated.

The speedway will kick off the playoffs with the Quaker State 400 on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta at 3 p.m. ET. 

Atlanta will also host a spring weekend on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, and Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. On that Saturday, Atlanta's doubleheader will return at 2 p.m. with the Fr8 208 at 2 p.m. ET and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at 5 p.m. ET. That Sunday will be headlined by Ambetter Health at 3 p.m. ET.

Additionally, the speedway announced its Xfinity Series will return on the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at 3 p.m. Tickets for both race weekends are on sale now, the speedway added. 

“No track in NASCAR has more momentum than Atlanta Motor Speedway, with more people experiencing the new-look AMS and incredible racing each year,” AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said. “Things just got even more exciting for our races in 2024, with AMS playing a key role in crowning next year’s NASCAR Cup Series champion!”

See below for the full Cup Series schedule: 

Sunday, February 4    Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)    

Thursday, February 15    Duel at Daytona  

Sunday, February 18    DAYTONA 500       

Sunday, February 25    Atlanta Motor Speedway      

Sunday, March 3    Las Vegas Motor Speedway  

Sunday, March 10    Phoenix Raceway 

Sunday, March 17    Bristol Motor Speedway  

Sunday, March 24    COTA    

Sunday, March 31   Richmond Raceway   

Sunday, April 7    Martinsville Speedway    

Sunday, April 14    Texas Motor Speedway   

Sunday, April 21    Talladega Superspeedway   

Sunday, April 28    Dover Motor Speedway   

Sunday, May 5    Kansas Speedway 

Sunday, May 12    Darlington Raceway   

Sunday, May 19    All-Star Race (N. Wilkesboro)   

Sunday, May 26    Charlotte Motor Speedway    

Sunday, June 2    World Wide Technology Raceway 

Sunday, June 9    Sonoma Raceway    

Sunday, June 16    Iowa Speedway  

Sunday, June 23    New Hampshire Motor Speedway    

Sunday, June 30    Nashville Superspeedway   

Sunday, July 7    Chicago Street Race    

Sunday, July 14    Pocono Raceway   

Sunday, July 21    Indianapolis Motor Speedway    

Sunday, August 11    Richmond Raceway  

Sunday, August 18    Michigan International Speedway    

Saturday, August 24    Daytona International Speedway  

Sunday, September 1    Darlington Raceway    

Sunday, September 8    Atlanta Motor Speedway  

Sunday, September 15    Watkins Glen International   

Saturday, September 21    Bristol Motor Speedway  

Sunday, September 29    Kansas Speedway    

Sunday, October 6    Talladega Superspeedway    

Sunday, October 13    Charlotte Roval    

Sunday, October 20    Las Vegas Motor Speedway  

Sunday, October 27    Homestead-Miami Speedway   

Sunday, November 3    Martinsville Speedway   

Sunday, November 10    Phoenix Raceway

