Atlanta will host the opening race of 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs | Full schedule

HAMPTON, Ga. — NASCAR announced its schedule for the 2024 Cup Series on Wednesday-- with some exciting news for the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Atlanta will host the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs for the first time, a release from the speedway stated.
The speedway will kick off the playoffs with the Quaker State 400 on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta at 3 p.m. ET.
Atlanta will also host a spring weekend on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, and Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. On that Saturday, Atlanta's doubleheader will return at 2 p.m. with the Fr8 208 at 2 p.m. ET and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at 5 p.m. ET. That Sunday will be headlined by Ambetter Health at 3 p.m. ET.
Additionally, the speedway announced its Xfinity Series will return on the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at 3 p.m. Tickets for both race weekends are on sale now, the speedway added.
“No track in NASCAR has more momentum than Atlanta Motor Speedway, with more people experiencing the new-look AMS and incredible racing each year,” AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said. “Things just got even more exciting for our races in 2024, with AMS playing a key role in crowning next year’s NASCAR Cup Series champion!”
See below for the full Cup Series schedule:
Sunday, February 4 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
Thursday, February 15 Duel at Daytona
Sunday, February 18 DAYTONA 500
Sunday, February 25 Atlanta Motor Speedway
Sunday, March 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sunday, March 10 Phoenix Raceway
Sunday, March 17 Bristol Motor Speedway
Sunday, March 24 COTA
Sunday, March 31 Richmond Raceway
Sunday, April 7 Martinsville Speedway
Sunday, April 14 Texas Motor Speedway
Sunday, April 21 Talladega Superspeedway
Sunday, April 28 Dover Motor Speedway
Sunday, May 5 Kansas Speedway
Sunday, May 12 Darlington Raceway
Sunday, May 19 All-Star Race (N. Wilkesboro)
Sunday, May 26 Charlotte Motor Speedway
Sunday, June 2 World Wide Technology Raceway
Sunday, June 9 Sonoma Raceway
Sunday, June 16 Iowa Speedway
Sunday, June 23 New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Sunday, June 30 Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, July 7 Chicago Street Race
Sunday, July 14 Pocono Raceway
Sunday, July 21 Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Sunday, August 11 Richmond Raceway
Sunday, August 18 Michigan International Speedway
Saturday, August 24 Daytona International Speedway
Sunday, September 1 Darlington Raceway
Sunday, September 8 Atlanta Motor Speedway
Sunday, September 15 Watkins Glen International
Saturday, September 21 Bristol Motor Speedway
Sunday, September 29 Kansas Speedway
Sunday, October 6 Talladega Superspeedway
Sunday, October 13 Charlotte Roval
Sunday, October 20 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sunday, October 27 Homestead-Miami Speedway
Sunday, November 3 Martinsville Speedway
Sunday, November 10 Phoenix Raceway