WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Camden Guyton is 5 years old and just starting grade school, but he's already making global noise in the golf game. While other 5-year-olds are glued to TV screens, Camden Guyton is glued to the greens.

"When he was 4 years old, I bought him a plastic set of golf clubs for his fourth birthday," said his dad, Corey Guyton. "He picked them up and started swinging them I was like, 'Whoa, he's got a natural swing.'"

Playing the role of coach, dad, and caddie, Guyton, who played in high school, bought Camden his first set of real clubs for his fifth birthday. From there, Camden was all "fore" it.

"I never envisioned him playing golf. Honestly, we thought it was going to be baseball," Guyton said. "But now that he plays golf, we're out here all the time because it's something I love. It's something he loves."

Camden said driving is his favorite part of the game.

"I like to swing the clubs," he said. "It makes the ball go the furthest."

And speaking of far, Camden is already shooting par for the course. After only golfing for eight months, he competed in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships in August. He came in 41st of 82 golfers. He was one of only a handful of golfers that were 5 years old in the six and under age group.

He remembers one soaring moment in particular.

"I feel good, because in World's I made an eagle," he said.

His next goal is to shoot a 36, a perfect game.

"He started off the day at number 63 after day one and he jumped 19 slots after day two. He shot a 38. That was the largest jump out of any kid in the tournament," Guyton said.

Guyton is, of course, proud to see his son doing so well, so early. Still he said seeing his son have fun is still goal number one.

