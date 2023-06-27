One runner from Athens was swept up by what she called "one of life's detours" on her road to the Peachtree this past year.

ATLANTA — One week from today, thousands will come together for the cherished Atlanta 4th of July tradition that is the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

One runner from Athens was swept up by what she called "one of life's detours" on her road to the Peachtree this past year - but that's not stopping her from being at the start line.

Olivia Carlisle is someone who embraces life in all its twists and turns.

"My thought process is, I find a fork in the road and I take it," she said.

That perspective has produced many paths - art, adventure, sports. It also prepared her to tackle an unexpected path: battling pancreatic cancer.

She was diagnosed in August 2022, and 12 rounds of chemotherapy and surgery followed.

"This is one of life's detours," she said.

Carlisle's taking it in stride inspired her doctors and nurses.

"She did have some tiny detours but nothing deterred her," said one of her nurses, Donna.

Carlisle said when you encounter these bumps on the road, "a window will close and a door will open."

"God puts people in my path for a reason," she added.

On July 4th, thousands of other runners will be on her path on Peachtree Street. She'll be cancer-free, taking her mark in her 19th race.