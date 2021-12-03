AJC Peachtree Road Race registration now open

Runners and walkers from metro Atlanta can register for the race on Monday, March 15.

ATLANTA — Registration for the AJC Peachtree Road Race is now open.

The coveted race is less than four months away and runners and walkers from metro Atlanta can register for the race on Monday, March 15.

This year, the event will be held over the course of two days, July 3 and July 4.

Those taking part in the race will be able to participate both in person and virtually. In-person capacity will be limited to coincide with COVID-19 safety measures.

Although no capacity size has been set, organizers said it won't be the traditional 60,000 slots due to the pandemic.

“This will be a Peachtree like no other,” said Rich Kenah, race director of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. “We want to offer the Peachtree community every opportunity to be a part of this race’s storied history, but do so in a way that respects the improving but still precarious world we live in with respect to the pandemic.”

Any walkers or runners who choose to participate virtually will receive a guaranteed entry. However, in-person participants that are not members of the Atlanta Track Club will be placed into a lottery, and race day preference will be accommodated as spots remain.

Atlanta Track Club is encouraging those who want to participate to renew or register for membership with the club to secure a guaranteed spot.

Refunds will be available for those who registered in person if COVID-19 prevents the 2021 event from happening, according to the press release.