The organization provides competitive baseball for people on the autism spectrum and with other disabilities.

MACON, Ga. — An organization meant to provide competitive opportunities for those on the autism spectrum is looking for a new coach.

Taylor Duncan, CEO of Alternative Baseball, began founding a team in Macon last summer.

That team is the Macon Dingers. The team planned to have their first season in spring 2020, but was forced to postpone due to COVID-19. They'll be back in the spring of 2021.

Duncan said the Dingers have enough players to field a team, but they're missing a key component, a coach!

The team's coach is needed to manage practices and games once a week and coordinate field use.

Duncan said they're so close to making Alternative Baseball a reality in Macon.

"Things were going really good prior to COVID-19. Let's keep the progress going. Let's make this the best it can absolutely be for those in Macon and beyond," Duncan said.