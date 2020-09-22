MACON, Ga. — An organization meant to provide competitive opportunities for those on the autism spectrum is looking for a new coach.
Taylor Duncan, CEO of Alternative Baseball, began founding a team in Macon last summer.
That team is the Macon Dingers. The team planned to have their first season in spring 2020, but was forced to postpone due to COVID-19. They'll be back in the spring of 2021.
Duncan said the Dingers have enough players to field a team, but they're missing a key component, a coach!
The team's coach is needed to manage practices and games once a week and coordinate field use.
Duncan said they're so close to making Alternative Baseball a reality in Macon.
"Things were going really good prior to COVID-19. Let's keep the progress going. Let's make this the best it can absolutely be for those in Macon and beyond," Duncan said.
To sign up to coach or to volunteer visit alternativebaseball.org