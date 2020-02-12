Amoria Neal-Tysor named Southern Conference Player of the Week

Neal-Tysor averaged 22.5 points, four rebounds and five assists in two games

MACON, Ga. — Mercer women's basketball junior Amoria Neal-Tysor collected some hardware in the first week of the 2020-21 season.

Neal-Tysor was named Southern Conference Player of the Week for the week of November 25-30. Neal-Tysor averaged 22.5 points, five assists and four rebounds in two games.

Neal-Tysor led all scorers in the Bears season opening loss to Georgia with 22 points. She followed that performance with a 23-point game to help the Bears beat Tennessee State at home.