Amoria Neal-Tysor named Southern Conference Player of the Week

MACON, Ga. — Mercer women's basketball junior Amoria Neal-Tysor collected some hardware in the first week of the 2020-21 season.
Neal-Tysor was named Southern Conference Player of the Week for the week of November 25-30. Neal-Tysor averaged 22.5 points, five assists and four rebounds in two games.
Neal-Tysor led all scorers in the Bears season opening loss to Georgia with 22 points. She followed that performance with a 23-point game to help the Bears beat Tennessee State at home.
The junior ranks high nationally with the two game sample size. She's fourth in the country in made 3-pointers (9), 12th in 3-pointers per game (4.5), 15th in made field goals (18) and 25th in points scored (45). She also leads the Southern Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.67) and steals (5).