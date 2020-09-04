FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Jaylen Lowder is a motivated man these days, going back to his high school roots of the Veteran Warhawks, working out on the same grounds this off season that prepared him for college. His eyes are focused on the season ahead, not exactly what’s going on now all around him, but he says he won’t ever again take for granted the sport he loves.

“It just makes me appreciate the upcoming year even more,” says Lowder. “Like this can be taken from me at any point and you really have no control over it and you don’t know when.“

Lowder is entering his senior season at Fort Valley State University as a member of the football team, and to him, this year just means more.

“This is my last ride honestly, my last ride,” explains Lowder. “All or nothing, we’re senior-heavy this year, so all of us are still trying to put in the work. We came two times too close of getting a ring, so this year is all or nothing for us.“

With new coach Maurice Flowers running the show after the departure of former head coach Kevin Porter, Lowder is ready to make a splash, and he says once kickoff hits, it’s all gas and no brakes for the Wildcats.

”It’s a ring or a bust, honestly, even with Coach Flowers coming in,” says Lowder. ”It’s no rebuilding season -- we’re trying to win now. Nothing has fell off, we’re still rocking and rolling at Fort Valley, we’re looking forward to this year."

Lowder is busy preparing for the football season ahead, trying not to think about possible cancellations or postponements. He’s just ready for summer camp after missing spring to heavy coronavirus concerns. If things remain on schedule, FVSU will open the season September 5th on the road with Miles College.

RELATED: AMPED UP: Mother-daughter duo staying fit in isolation

RELATED: AMPED UP: Start your virtual workout

RELATED: AMPED UP: Dee Henry's healthy snack list

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.