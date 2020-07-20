Amped up: Bodybuilder, fitness trainer wants to help kids return to school amid COVID-19

It's time to get amped up and revisit one of our champions.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — It's time to get amped up and revisit one of our champions, Christina Bryant.

Bryant understands what it's like to overcome adversity.

Three years ago she started her fitness journey at 270 pounds. She's now a personal trainer and International Federation of BodyBuilding & Fitness professional, specializing as a body builder.

She is still on her fitness mission, but now she wants to reach out and help the kids.

Bryant wants to encourage those who are dealing with issues as schools reopen next month.

"Don't get discouraged. At this point in time, we can't stop. All we can do is a hard pivot and adjust with what we have going on in the world with coronavirus and our kids going back to school in the middle of a pandemic," she said.

Bryant grew up as a student in the Houston County school system, so she decided she wanted to find a way to give back to help students with their challenges.

"I noticed a discrepancy in a lot of things that I was afforded as a kid wasn't afforded to other students. So, I just want to be able to uplift and give back to my community. It's so important to do that," she said.

Last school year she collected more than $600 for healthier snack options to aid teachers with students in the classroom. This year, her aim is to assist those fighting COVID-19.

"I wanted to donate $2000 this year to split among five teachers at $200 a piece to help their classrooms. The additional $1000, I want to be able to purchase refurbished tablets and laptops to help students with at home learning process," Bryant said.

Bryant is also asking for donations of bottled water, hand sanitizer and masks in addition to cleaning wipes and your basic school supplies. If you can't afford that, she says you can also donate time.

"If anyone cannot donate financially or physically, please consider donating your time. One or two hours every Tuesday and Thursday to help here in the local area and unite as a village to help the kids get what they need as far as learning is concerned," she said.

If you would like to join Bryant on her mission, you can make your financial and product donations at Dino's Gym at 1709 Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

