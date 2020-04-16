MACON, Ga. — Joshua and Justin Marcus created Webhead Fitness, which is a site where they give a platform for personal trainers to market themselves to clients while earning their worth.

“We’re giving them a chance to make what they are owed,“ says the eldest brother Joshua. “If they have a Master's in certification for personal training, they will probably charge $120 a session, but most gyms are only charging them $60 and giving the trainers 10.”

The new online app also gives the clients a chance to find trainers in their area to help them meet their fitness goals virtually or, when the time comes again, face-to-face as well.

“So if you move to Macon, for instance, and need a trainer in that area, we have a trainer in that area -- his name is Cam Wilson. You have a trainer right there, he’s good at losing weight, gaining weight, bulking up and all of that,” says Joshua Marcus.

His younger brother and co-founder Justin further explains, “For those of you looking for services and not sure exactly where to go or who to contact, that’s what we’re here for. We allow you to have that platform and freedom to go online and create your profile. Type in your address and press search, and every trainer we have available on the site will pop up that is nearest to you and more convenient to you.”

It doesn’t hurt that the Marcus brothers are certified personal trainers themselves as well as professional athletes in arena football leagues based in the southeast. They also are proud Maconites who want to make a difference and leave an impact on the city that raised them, with even bigger goals in mind for the future.

“Plus the community, of course, because we’re from here and there’s not to much to do here or guys that want to give back,” says Justin. “So that’s the goal for us, to come back and create the first facility for guys to come back and train here so they can compete at the next level.”

If you are in need of some one-on-one training and don’t know where to turn, try webheadsfitnessllc.com so you can find that personal trainer in your area that’s just a click away.

RELATED: Perry Panthers' Ethan Bearden turns to landscaping to earn money toward baseball dream

RELATED: AMPED UP: Chicago Bears' Roquan Smith talks sports and social distancing

RELATED: AMPED UP: Get fit with 'a party on a step'

RELATED: AMPED UP: Fort Valley State's Jaylen Lowder prepares for football season

RELATED: AMPED UP: Mother-daughter duo staying fit in isolation

RELATED: AMPED UP: Start your virtual workout

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.