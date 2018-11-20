WASHINGTON (AP) - Catcher Kurt Suzuki is heading back to the Washington Nationals after agreeing to a $10 million, two-year contract, a deal pending a successful physical.

The deal was disclosed to The Associated Press on Monday by a person familiar with the agreement who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract was not yet official.

The 35-year-old Suzuki would get $4 million next year and $6 million in 2020, up from $3.5 million last season, his second with the Atlanta Braves.

He became a free agent after batting .271 with 12 homers and 50 RBIs in 2018 as Atlanta won the NL East ahead of the second-place Nationals.

Suzuki played for Washington in 2012 and 2013.

