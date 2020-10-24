Army football blows out Mercer at home

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Sandon McCoy had three 1-yard touchdown runs and Army beat Mercer 49-3. McCoy increased his TD total to eight this season and 18 for his career as the Black Knights rolled to their fourth straight victory and their 11th in a row over FCS opponents. Cade Ballard threw a 53-yard scoring pass to Tyrell Robinson for Army’s first points. Army, with the nation’s third-best rushing attack at over 306 yards per game, finished with 297 on the ground, outgaining Mercer 360-221.