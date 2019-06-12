ATHENS, Ga. — As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to take on the LSU Tigers, one Athens alterations shop has a stake in the SEC Championship game.

It may seam strange, but they’re around to make sure the Dawgs look gameday ready.

A team of seamstresses at Community on North Jackson Street have a hand in getting the iconic red and black football jerseys ready for the field.

"I don't get nervous doing these, I get nervous doing wedding gowns," said seamstress Shawna Maranville.

Earlier this year, the football team reached out to them and asked them to take on the task of repairing uniforms during the season.

"Every week they bring us the jerseys that have been torn, damaged, or the patches have been partially torn off during the game, and then we mend them and sew them back on and make sure everything is tight and ready to go," said store owner Sanni Baumgaertner.

This week's work may be their most important, but to them it's just another day on the job.

"I mean I do understand it's a really big deal, I just don't know that much about football," Maranville said.

"Before the first game I actually had nightmares because I was so worried that the patches would just start falling off during the game. I mean could you imagine,” Baumgaertner asked.

But there’s time to worry about that. They hope to bring a whole new meaning to the phrase 'community service' and help the Dawgs win a championship in style.

They had those jerseys patched up and ready to give back to the team Thursday, just 48 hours before the title game.

