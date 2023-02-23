Athlete of The Week: Altierra Gooch

The Dodge County senior is averaging 17.3 points and 11 rebounds per game beginning the 2023 GHSA state playoffs.

EASTMAN, Ga. — If the Dodge County Squaws go on to win their first state title since their head coach was playing in Eastman, their one and only senior on this year's squad might have something to do with it.

Senior forward Altierra Gooch is a force, averaging 17.3 points and 11 rebounds per game with 16 double double's beginning the 2023 GHSA state playoffs.

“Yes this is weird because I love basketball and being the only senior having to lead my team by myself, it's kind of crazy,” Gooch said. “I've just got to take care of my team, pick them up when they're down and talk to them.”

Dodge never used to dominate in the post -- and then Altierra came along. Because of that, the Squaws now find themselves as region champs for the 25th time ever.

“It’s been very special because she is a very good athlete and she's very coachable,” head coach Casandra Hamilton said. “It's yes ma'am, no ma'am. Just to see her excel the way she has, it's even better.”

Altierra is making a historical difference on the court -- and of course in the classroom. Just don't tell that to number 21.

“That's easy, school is easy,” Gooch said. “As long as you pay attention and come to school then you'll pass.”

The last time Dodge County won state? 1987 -- a team that Coach Hamilton herself was apart of.

And while they might only have one senior for now, that one senior makes all the difference.

“Real good, it would feel real good,” Gooch said. “Would be nice to have another ring.”

Dodge County defeated ACE Charter in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs, 71-26. The Squaws will next host Josey in the Sweet 16.