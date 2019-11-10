MACON, Ga. — Every Thursday during the school year 13WMAZ shines a spotlight on a deserving student athlete who excels on the field and in the classroom. Stratford senior standout Mary Elaine Mitchell is our Athlete of the Week.

Mitchell has been a mainstay with Stratford softball.

“When you have a player like her that's the same every day and that same is really, really good, it kind of wears off on everybody else and everybody gets excited and gives that same energy,” Coach Tyler Brown said.

Soaring as a part of the Eaglettes on varsity softball since her freshman season, the senior continues to give her teammates her all.

“Something bad goes you have to keep on going, count on your teammates and others. Everything about it is such a mental game I just love it,” Mitchell said.

Outside of the diamond Mitchell is a slam dunk on the basketball court. She also shines in golf, soccer, and track using the same leadership skills to help push her team ahead.

“I'd say I'm more of a verbal leader and the way I lead by example is being able to encourage others and knowing that leadership is not just from the top,” Mitchell said. “That freshman, sophomores, and juniors can also be leaders. As long as you're giving great effort and encouraging others and loving everybody, you can be a leader.”

With SAT scores over 1200 and a 4.07 GPA, it's no surprise what truly motivates her.

“I've been blessed to go to Stratford where academics are so high and being able to balance that to prepare me for college in so many ways,” Mitchell said. “To be able to have coaches who will let you go to tutorials and be able to stay on top of the grades. Because in life that's what you're going to need to get you places. Softball is great, but later on in life I'm going to need to rely on the school work here.”

That’s why Mary Elaine Mitchell is our Athlete of the week.

“You talk to any of her teachers and it's the same thin” Brown said. “Every day in class is the same attitude and same effort and that's the kind of student athlete you want and she balances it very well.”



Mitchell and her teammates earned a bye in the opening week of the GHSA Class A private playoffs and will begin their post season action next week.

