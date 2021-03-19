Athlete of the Week: Stetson Hatcher

The senior leads the teams in RBI and holds a 4.1 GPA

MACON, Ga. — One player that's got the Stratford Eagles baseball team flying high is senior Stetson Hatcher. The Eagle is the model of consistency.

"Stetson's always been a leader for us since he started getting a lot of playing time his sophomore year," said head coach Tyler Brown. "He's a consistent bat, a guy we can count on in the lineup everyday to give us a good effort, but he's also a guy we can count on to do the right thing and be an example for the younger guys."

Hatcher is the leading batter with a .382 average and leads the squad in runs batted in. It's all about the reps in practice.

"I mean I'm having a pretty good year. I'm just trying to work hard and get it done in the cage and at practice just working hard and getting it going," Hatcher said.

Hatcher's locking it down in left field and also locking it down in the classroom. He sports a 4.1 GPA and knows the books always come before the bats.

"It's very important. I've got to keep the grades up so I can keep playing," he said.

"He's a guy we never have to worry about because he's going to get it done in the classroom and out here," Brown said.

Hatcher also gets it done on the football field where he was a captain, but he's not only serving his teammates, but his community. He volunteers all over Macon. As for the diamond, he's got big passion for the bats and bases.