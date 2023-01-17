Potential Atlanta AFC Championship tickets go on sale tomorrow | Details

It's not yet clear how much face-value tickets will cost, but here are the details you need to know if you're interested in going:

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The tickets for a potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta will go on sale tomorrow, Jan. 18. The NFL made the announcement in a release Tuesday.

It's not yet clear how much face-value tickets will cost, but here are the details you need to know if you're interested in going:

AFC Championship Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium ticket details

The game will only be played in Atlanta if the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs make it.

Otherwise, it would be played at the home stadium of the higher seed like any other playoff game. This situation is only necessary for Kansas City and Buffalo because of how their records compare and Buffalo having played one less game after the game in which Damar Hamlin collapsed was canceled.

Tickets will only be available first to Bills and Chiefs fans.

If you're an Atlanta neutral looking to check things out, you'll have to wait for the general presale (more details on that below). The NFL said season ticket holders for Buffalo and Kansas City who "previously opted-in to purchase AFC Championship Game tickets will have an exclusive presale opportunity to buy tickets to the potential AFC title game in Atlanta at a preferred rate."

The sale for Bills and Chiefs fans begins at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT tomorrow, Jan. 18.

Per the NFL: "Season Ticket Members will be provided unique passcodes tied to their season ticket account. Season Ticket Members will be contacted via email by each club with additional information on how to participate."

For other fans, a presale will be available Friday, Jan. 20.

That sale will be conducted at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT as well. You must go here to register for the presale. You'd then receive a passcode to participate on Friday.

For anyone who misses the presale, any remaining tickets go fully public on Monday, Jan. 23.

All remaining tickets, after the preferred sale and the registered presale, will be made available on ticketmaster.com on Monday at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT.

If the game gets played, it will be Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET.