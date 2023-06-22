Atlanta Braves continue to dominate in the month of June

Atlanta has won eight games in a row and are now 15-3 this month.

ATLANTA — On Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves won their eighth game in a row while completing a two-game series sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies. Wednesday’s game was postponed and rescheduled for September 11.

In Thursday’s afternoon matchup, both teams had trouble scoring all afternoon, thanks to strong starting pitching, until the 10th inning when the Braves exploded for five runs.

This has been the theme in June for the Braves, who are now 15-3 in 18 games this month and show no signs of slowing down. They’re the only team in the NL East with a positive run differential (+106), and they lead the National League in that stat.

BE SURE to listen and subscribe to Locked On Braves wherever you find your podcasts!

On Thursday’s edition of the Locked On Braves Podcast, host Jake Mastroianni discussed the streaking Braves prior to their win and sweep of Philadelphia.

“At the beginning of the month, it seemed like they had an opportunity to really get on a run, put up some good numbers, and the schedule finally weakened a little bit.” Mastroianni also talked about how the Braves’ schedule is about to pick up here after the Philly series with a trip this weekend to face another streaking team in the Cincinnati Reds, and the Braves have a series at the end of the month against another surprise team in Major League Baseball in 2023, the second-place Miami Marlins.

Mastroianni looked at individual numbers for June and explained how Eddie Rosario and Ozzie Albies are leading the Braves, though, interestingly enough, neither factored into the win on Thursday. Albies struck out in the top of the 10th inning, and Rosario was lifted for pinch hitter Kevin Pillar in the 7th inning.

Rosario has the second most home runs in June with eight, while Albies has six, and both players are near the top in runs scored and runs batted in. Ronald Acuna Jr joins the party right behind them with 16 runs batted in this month—Rosario has 19, and Albies has 17.

With those guys playing at a high level and others like Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, and Austin Riley contributing offensively, Atlanta is a well-rounded team.

The other story for the Braves is their starting pitching, especially on Thursday in their eighth win in a row. Bryce Elder outdueled Aaron Nola and threw seven innings of shutout ball with three hits, two walks, and six strikeouts. Spencer Strider also had a strong outing in the first game of the series on Tuesday, holding the Phillies to one run in six innings with eight strikeouts.

The Braves are doing this without Max Fried and Kyle Wright, who were lost to injuries and are not scheduled to return anytime soon. As long as Strider and Elder hold up and the offense keeps plugging along, the road ahead looks good for Atlanta.