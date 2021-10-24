Here's what the Braves World Series hat looks like

After winning Game 6 on Saturday the Braves players and coaches all got their official merchandise.

ATLANTA — The Braves have made the World Series for the first time in two decades which means, among other things, fans need to commemorate the occasion with caps and t-shirts.

After winning Game 6 on Saturday the Braves players and coaches all got their official merchandise, which became available Sunday around metro Atlanta at retailers.

The "locker room" hat - the one the players were given immediately after winning, that they celebrated in - is grey with a mesh black backing and the 2021 World Series logo on the front. It looks like this:

There's also an alternate red version of that hat available for purchase, without any mesh backing.

The players were given similar gray "National League champions" t-shirts, as well.

Beyond the celebration gear, there's also what the Braves will be wearing on the field when the World Series starts this week in Houston.

That hat features the MLB World Series logo on the left side, a special sight for longtime Braves fans who grew accustomed to it being a familiar one back in the 90s.

Braves hat with a World Series logo, be still my heart. pic.twitter.com/Aj95slQ3Hp — Dayton from Nebraska (@BravesAmerica) October 24, 2021