Watch Live: Atlanta Braves World Series victory parade

The victory parade to honor the World Series champions will weave through Downtown Atlanta and Cobb County on Friday, Nov. 5.

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta is celebrating the World Series champions: The Atlanta Braves.

The parade is being held Friday, Nov. 5 and celebrations will be in Downtown Atlanta and in Cobb County.

13WMAZ's sister station, 11Alive, will have crews set up around the parade route capturing the best moments of the day. For those who can't make it to watch the action in person, you can watch it on online or on YouTube.

While the parade start time is set for noon, coverage of the events will begin at 11:30 a.m. Watch it below:

Below is a look at the parade route and the schedule of events for the day.

PARADE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

12 p.m. - Parade begins in Atlanta

1:15 p.m. - Parade pauses at Peachtree Street and 10th Street

2 p.m. - Parade resumes at Cobb Parkway and Riverwood Parkway

3 p.m. - Parade ends at Battery Avenue

3:30 p.m. - Truist Park Ceremony begins

4:30 p.m. - Ludacris / Big Boi concert begins

6 p.m. - Event concludes

PARADE ROUTE

There was a lot of question about if the parade would be held in Atlanta or in Cobb County. The answer: both.

The parade route will begin in Atlanta at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street and travel north to Peachtree and 10th Street. The parade will then travel toward Cobb County on Cobb Parkway, beginning at the corner of Riverwood Parkway and culminating at Circle 75 Parkway.