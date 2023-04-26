Atlanta Falcons to host 2023 NFL Draft pick party

The event will feature on-stage appearances from players Jessie Bates III, Jonnu Smith, Drake London, Desmond Ridder and Tyler Allgeier.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons will host their 2023 NFL Draft party Thursday at the Atlantic Green.

The event will feature on-stage appearances from players Jessie Bates III, Jonnu Smith, Drake London, Desmond Ridder and Tyler Allgeier, who will also be able to take photos with fans, according to a release.

In addition, fans will get the chance to take photos and get autographs from former players Keith Brooking and Michael Jenkins, which will happen at the team store from 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the release said.

Freddie Falcon and the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders will also make special appearances. While fans attend the event, giveaways will also be offered.

The event will be held Thursday, April 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Atlantic Green at Atlantic Station, near HOBNOB. The address is 245 18th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363.

The event is dependent on the weather, the release said.