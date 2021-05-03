Hawks to add vaccinated fan section and increase capacity

The team announced Monday they will bump up to 45 percent attendance.

ATLANTA — The path toward a return to normalcy continues as the Atlanta Hawks plans an increase in capacity during postseason.

The team announced Monday they will bump up to 45 percent attendance, which means approximately 7,625 fans will be allowed to attend.

"We are excited to safely welcome more fans back to State Farm Arena for our postseason run," Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said. "A significant percentage of our members, staff, and fans have been vaccinated and are eager to support our team together as we appear in the postseason for the first time in four years."

Additionally, with more COVID-19 vaccines being administered, the Hawks will offer a vaccinated fan section that would be able to fit 500 people. According to a release from the team, fans with proof of vaccination can be seated without social distancing. Meanwhile, masks will continue to be required.

As of Monday morning, the Hawks are fifth in the Eastern Conference, with seven games remaining.