Atlanta Motor Speedway begins repaving asphalt

The track should be completed by the beginning of the 2022 season and the unveiling of NASCAR's next generation racecar.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Motor Speedway began repaving its asphalt after last Sunday's Quaker State 400.

The track started with deconstruction of the old asphalt. The last time Atlanta Motor Speedway repaved was in 1997. The track will increase its banking from 24 degrees to 28 degrees and narrow the turns from 55 feet to 40 feet, making it like no other track on the NASCAR Circuit.

The speedway wants to create an environment that leads to a new generation of racing.

"This is a chance to bring a first to our sport, a first to the speedway motorsports profile and we're extremely excited to find out what this will create," said Brandon Hutchison, AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager.