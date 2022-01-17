First look: Atlanta Motor Speedway unveils new track

The most significant changes are in the track's banking turns, which have been adjusted from 24 to 28 degrees.

HAMPTON, Ga. — The 2022 NASCAR season is set to begin next month, and it won't be long until the circuit makes its way to Atlanta Motor Speedway once again for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on March 20.

But for the drivers in this year's edition of the race, things will look (and feel) a bit different.

The 13WMAZ Sports team had a first-hand look at these changes as part of the NASCAR Racing Experience.

For the first time since 1997, the AMS has repaved and reconfigured its track. The most significant change is in the track's banking turns, which have been elevated from 24 to 28 degrees.

For reference, the tracks at both Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Motor Speedway have 31 degree turns.

"Going from 24 to 28 degrees doesn't sound like a lot, but I can tell you it's a big difference," said general manager Brandon Hutchison. "It's going to be new for our fans."