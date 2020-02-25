ATLANTA — For the first time in nearly 24 years, Atlanta's Olympic flame will light up a competition this weekend.

The Olympic cauldron stands over the intersection of Fulton St. and Hank Aaron Dr., down the road from where the then-Centennial Olympic Stadium served as the main site of the 1996 Games. 

It was famously lit by Muhammad Ali during the opening ceremonies.

On Saturday at noon, it will officially be lit again for the first time since those Games. Georgia State University, which now owns the stadium (after it spent roughly two decades being Turner Field), says it will light the flame for the 2020 Olympic U.S. Marathon Trials being held here.

RELATED: U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials to be hosted in Atlanta

The flame will remain lit until the marathon trials end around 3:30 p.m., the school said. The race will be broadcast on 11Alive.

The school did not announce whether it planned to have any honored individual light the flame or not.

This year's 26.2-mile Olympic marathon trial course will go through some of Atlanta's most historic and visually stunning neighborhoods. The race will begin in front of Centennial Olympic Park and head down Marietta Street toward Peachtree Street.

Racers will then take the legendary thoroughfare northward for three miles, passing the spot where Peachtree Street meets West Peachtree Street before turning around and heading back toward downtown and looping through the historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Runners will then head back downtown.

This is a loop that the racers will take three times before they take a final 2.2-mile-long loop which will take them under the cauldron.

The racers will run past the Georgia State Capitol building, then head past Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena before getting to the Finish Line, located in Centennial Olympic Park.

The top three men and women finishers in the race become eligible to represent the United States in the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. The fourth and fifth place finishers will be designated as alternates.

PHOTOS: Muhammad Ali at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta
01 / 14
Former 1968 Olympic gold medalist Muhammad Ali lights the first torch to start the Olympic Torch Relay 04 December 2001, at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia. AFP PHOTO/POOL/Chris STANFORD (Photo credit should read CHRIS STANFORD/AFP/Getty Images)
02 / 14
19 Aug 1996: A general view of the festivities going on during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
03 / 14
19 Jul 1996: Muhammad Ali holds the torch before lighting the Olympic Flame during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. \ Mandatory Credit: Michael Cooper /Allsport
04 / 14
ATLANTA, GA - JULY 19: US President Bill Clinton (R) takes the arm of boxing legend, Muhammad Ali at the opening ceremony of the centennial Olympic Games 19 July. Ali, chronically ill with Parkinson's disease, accepted the Olympic torch on its final relay leg from Janet Evans, the United States swimmer who has won four Olympic gold medals. (Photo credit should read LUKE FRAZZA/AFP/Getty Images)
05 / 14
Former world heavy-weight champion Muhammad Ali acknowledges the applause of the public while attending the men's Olympic final at the Alexander Memorial Coliseum in Atlanta, Georgia, 04 Aug. (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (Photo credit should read OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images)
06 / 14
ATLANTA, GA - JULY 19: US President Bill Clinton (R) takes the arm of boxing legend, Muhammad Ali at the opening ceremony of the centennial Olympic Games 19 July. Ali, ill with Parkinson's disease, accepted the Olympic torch on its final relay leg from Janet Evans, the United States swimmer who has won four Olympic gold medals. (Photo credit should read LUKE FRAZZA/AFP/Getty Images)
07 / 14
18 Jul 1996: OLYMPIC GOLD RUSH...One Hundred of the greatest living American gold medal Olympians, including legends such as Magic Johnson, Muhammad Ali, Mark Spitz and Bonnie Blair, united for the first time at the Xerox 100 Golden Olympians Gala in Atlanta. The historic celebration highlighted Atlanta activities on the eve of the Opening Ceremonies for the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games. The 100 Golden Olympians is a program developed by the US Olympic Committee and Xerox to commemorate theglory and success of America's rich Olympic success. Mandatory Credit: Markus Boesch/ALLSPORT
08 / 14
19 Jul 1996: Muhammad Ali holds the torch before lighting the Olympic Flame during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. \ Mandatory Credit: Michael Cooper /Allsport
09 / 14
19 Jul 1996 - ATLANTA: General view of the Oympic Stadium during the Opening Ceremony as Muhammad Ali of the USA lights the Olympic Flame to start the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. \ Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill/Allsport
10 / 14
Former world heavyweight boxing champion and 1960 Olympic gold medalist Muhammad Ali (L) is congratulated by International Olympic Committee President Juan Antonio Samaranch after receiving a replacement gold medal for his 1960 win, at halftime of the gold medal basketball game between the US and Yugoslavia, 03 August. Ali had thrown the original medal into the Ohio River when he was criticized for not fighting in Vietnam. ELECTRONIC IMAGE (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) AFP-IOPP/Tim CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
11 / 14
ATLANTA, UNITED STATES: Former heavyweight boxing champion and 1960 OlympIc gold medallist Mohamed Ali lights the flame 19 July at the Olympic Stadium in Atlanta during the opening ceremoy for the 1996 Olympics. The flame will stay lit until the end of the Games 04 August. (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) AFP-IOPP/Omar TORRES (Photo credit should read OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images)
12 / 14
3 Aug 1996: Muhammad Ali receives a replacement gold medal for one he lost many years ago during a halftime ceremony of the Yugoslavia v USA basketball game at the Georgia Dome at the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. Mandatory Credit: D
13 / 14
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 4: Muhammad Ali (L) a 1968 Gold Medalist, looks on as fellow 1968 Gold Medallist Peggy Fleming (C) and her coach Bob Paul (R) begin the Torch Relay with the first Olympic torch for the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta 04 December, 2001. The Olympic flame arrived in the US for the first time in six years, kicking off the relay, the ceremonial passing of the Olympic flame, throughout the United States. (Photo credit should read CURTIS COMPTON/AFP/Getty Images)
14 / 14
ATLANTA, GA - JULY 20: Former heavyweight boxing champion and 1960 OlympIc gold medallist Muhammad Ali lights the flame 19 July at the Olympic Stadium in Atlanta during the opening ceremoy for the 1996 Olympics. The flame will stay lit until the end of the Games 04 August. (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) AFP-IOPP/Omar TORRES (Photo credit should read AF/AFP/Getty Images)