There’s a new member of the Atlanta Braves family!

Chipper Jones announced on Twitter just after 2 a.m. that #BabyCooper officially arrived. And ten days late at that.

Chipper wrote that both Cooper and his wife, Taylor, are doing great.

#BabyCooper is in the house! Fashionably late....by of course....10 days! He’s beautiful and he and @lilgeorgiapeach are doing great. God is good! — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) August 9, 2018

Baby Cooper is the couple's second child and No. 7 for Chipper.

Chipper's third-eldest son bears the name of 'Shea,' an homage to Jones' favorite road stadium during his playing career—New York's now-defunct Shea Stadium. As for Cooper, his name is in connection to Cooperstown.

Chipper was recently inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame becoming this century’s seventh player (or manager) with prominent Atlanta Braves ties. He joined such luminaries as John Smoltz (2015 inductee), manager Bobby Cox (2014), Tom Glavine (2014), Greg Maddux (2014), Joe Torre (2014) and Bruce Sutter (2006).

During the ceremony, Chipper and Taylor were both nervous baby Cooper would make an appearance, but they were ready in case that happened.

"I'm more nervous about the baby than I am the speech ... and I'm pretty nervous about the speech," Chipper told the embedded weekend media at Cooperstown, including 11Alive's Jeff Hullinger.

Chipper, who spent his entire 20-year career with the Braves (1993-2012), ranks among the game's greatest third basemen.

He's also part of the exclusive listing of baseball's most prolific switch hitters.

