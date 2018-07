The Bacon had a hard time with the Grizzlies on Friday night as they lost to Gastonia 10-4. The Bacon are now 21-22 on the season. The Grizzlies scored 3 runs in the first inning and then had a big inning in the third scoring 6 runs in the frame to jump to a 9-0 lead.

Up next they will take on the Florence RedWolves on Saturday on the road.

