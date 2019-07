It took some time for the Macon Bacon to get on the board, but they found a way to beat the Lexington County Blowfish at Luther Williams Field 7-5.

After trailing 4-1 in the 5th, the Bacon scored a couple runs in the 6th, and then brought in 4 runs in the 7th to come from behind and beat the Blowfish.

Up next, the Bacon travel to Gastonia to take on the Grizzlies on Monday.