Baldwin basketball receives state rings after March championship win

Back in March, the Braves finished off the season on top of the GHSA 4A classification with a victory over Fayette County.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Baldwin Braves boys basketball team was honored in front of family and friends with their ring ceremony after claiming the programs first hoops title since 1981.

The last coach to win it all at Baldwin, Coach James Lundsford, was in the building for the celebration.

Back in March, the Braves finished off the season on top of the GHSA 4A classification with a victory over Fayette County.

Three seniors helped paved the way for the 17-0 undefeated season.

Coach Anthony Webb, in only his second year at BHS, captured the second state title of his career. He says this championship speaks volumes of the student athletes and his coaching staff for their determination during a season that faced so much adversity with COVID-19.

"It was real important, really. Anytime you can win a championship, you have to include the community. These kids worked hard for it, and for them to be able to do it in the fashion that they did it feels great. Being that it was my second year and me being able to get the boys to buy in and trust the process, it came sooner than expected, but once they started believing in themselves, they got out there and started performing and they performed well," Webb said.