MACON, Ga. — The Baldwin Braves returned to the top of Georgia high school basketball after defeating Fayette County 54-53 in the state championship game Wednesday night. The Braves captured their first state championship since 1981 and finished the season undefeated at 17-0.
Baldwin overcame a 4-point deficit in the fourth quarter to bring the county the win. Heroics go to senior William Freeman, who hit the game-winning shot with 3.8 seconds remaining. Fayette County put up a last-second heave that fell short.
The Braves were led in scoring by Freeman with 12 points. Sophomore Rudolph Satcher also scored 12 points. Lataeveon Roach added 11 points off the bench, and Jermyus Simmons scored 8 points.