x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Sports

Baldwin basketball wins first GHSA state championship since 1981

The Braves captured their first state championship since 1981 and finished the season undefeated at 17-0.

MACON, Ga. — The Baldwin Braves returned to the top of Georgia high school basketball after defeating Fayette County 54-53 in the state championship game Wednesday night. The Braves captured their first state championship since 1981 and finished the season undefeated at 17-0.

Baldwin overcame a 4-point deficit in the fourth quarter to bring the county the win. Heroics go to senior William Freeman, who hit the game-winning shot with 3.8 seconds remaining. Fayette County put up a last-second heave that fell short.

Baldwin basketball wins first GHSA state championship since 1981

1 / 12
WMAZ
The Braves captured their first state championship since 1981 and finished the season undefeated at 17-0.

The Braves were led in scoring by Freeman with 12 points. Sophomore Rudolph Satcher also scored 12 points. Lataeveon Roach added 11 points off the bench, and Jermyus Simmons scored 8 points.

    

Related Articles