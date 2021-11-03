The Braves captured their first state championship since 1981 and finished the season undefeated at 17-0.

MACON, Ga. — The Baldwin Braves returned to the top of Georgia high school basketball after defeating Fayette County 54-53 in the state championship game Wednesday night. The Braves captured their first state championship since 1981 and finished the season undefeated at 17-0.

Baldwin overcame a 4-point deficit in the fourth quarter to bring the county the win. Heroics go to senior William Freeman, who hit the game-winning shot with 3.8 seconds remaining. Fayette County put up a last-second heave that fell short.

