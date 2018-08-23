It's Week 2 and Football Friday Night continues this Friday. Here are the matchups you have to look forward to.

Neighbors Baldwin and Jones County tee it up Friday night in the home opener for the Greyhounds. Jones County knocked off Howard in a shootout last Friday, while Baldwin fell at home to Washington County. Our Football Friday Night crews will also spotlight a battle of unbeatens when Bleckley County tackles Veterans at Freedom Field.

Howard will look to bounce back from a tough loss to Jones County when they meet FPD at the Bibb County Sports Complex, while Northeast hosts Perry at Thompson Stadium. Other games we will spotlight on Football Friday Night include Crisp County at West Laurens, Mary Persons at Jackson in another edition of the Backyard Brawl, and Wilkinson County hosting Wilcox County.

Trinity, Dublin opens up its season against the Brentwood War Eagles in Dublin, Crawford County hosts St. Anne-Pacelli, and Oglethorpe County meets GMC in Milledgeville.

Three Thursday night games include Houston County tackling Central at Freedom Field, Rutland and Hawkinsville meeting at the Bibb Sports Complex and Johnson County battling East Laurens in Wrightsville.

Saturday will spotlight the Macon Touchdown Club Kickoff Classic at Five Star Stadium on the Mercer Campus with Dublin meeting Tattnall at 5 p.m., and Northside colliding with Peach County in a battle of high school heavyweights at 7:30 p.m.

WEEK 1: Football Friday Night in Central Ga.

Be sure to stick around after 13WMAZ News at 11 for Football Friday Night! Frank Malloy, Ben Jones, Marvin James and Jonathan Perez will take us through the highlights of the games and showing us the rest of the night's scores.

Football Friday Night starts at 11:35. Tune in to see how your favorite team fared on the gridiron!

© 2018 WMAZ