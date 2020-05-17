WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A brand new baseball and softball facility popped up in Warner Robins and despite the times the owner said people are hungrier than ever for some baseball.

The crack of bats may not have been a staple of spring, but it may still be the song of the summer thanks to D-Bat Baseball and Softball Academy.

"It's kind of a difficult time. I mean everybody knows that," said owner Daniel Eidson. "People still need to get out and people are craving the ability to find somewhere they can go and get some activity."

Owner and softball dad, Eidson, opened the batting cage and training facility to offer a service, he says his own daughter needed.

"Back when she was little and we were playing WRALL, before we go to games on game night, we'd go over to Johnny G's and hit balls on the machines and that was kind of her routine to get started and when Johnny G's shut down, we kind of lost that resource," Eidson said.

D-Bat has 13 batting cages, four of which have pitching machines that can throw slow pitch, fast pitch and breaking balls by direction. There's a key card access gym, and five batting instructors on hand on staff. The grand opening was Friday and the reception couldn't have been better.

"It wasn't necessarily a shock because this is a little league town and baseball town. Just to know that the whole city and community wanted and needed a place like this was really great. The turnout was amazing," said general manager Cameron Urquhart.

One athlete already putting in multiple hours is rising freshman Eli Stephens, who says he's only seen a facility like this near Atlanta.

"I think its great. There's not very many nice facilities in Warner Robins. I think it was a good idea," Stephens said. "They pitch real good pitches. It's not like it's gonna be middle, but you're throwing it in the dirt, it's real accurate I like it," Stephens said.

With the coronavirus still impacting society, Eidson knew safety would be a top priority. He's taken steps to ensure people can be safe and competitive.

"We've got stickers down asking people to enforce social distancing, our instructors have masks available for when they have to get up close with our customers or their students, we've got hand sanitizer stations all throughout the facility," Eidson said. "We've put a lot of processes in place trying to make sure people feel safe coming here, as safe as you can feel these days."

D-Bat's soft opening continues through Sunday. Their open from noon until six. $15 earns unlimited pitching machine credits and a free baseball or softball assessment.